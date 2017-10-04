Work on Cushman Trail garners another award

Gig Harbor has won a 2017 VISION 2040 Award from the Puget Sound Regional Council for the Cushman Trail Project.
The awards recognize innovative projects and programs that help ensure a sustainable future as the region grows.
“Gig Harbor is increasing mobility options throughout its economic centers as well as regionally,” Josh Brown, executive director of PSRC, said in a release. “The new trail is safer, ADA accessible and environmentally sound.”
The award was presented at the Sept. 25 Gig Harbor City Council meeting.
VISION 2040 is the region’s growth management, economic, and transportation strategy, designed to meet the needs of the 5 million people expected to be living in the region in 2040. It is an integrated, long-range vision for the future that lays out a strategy for maintaining a healthy region — promoting the well-being of people and communities, economic vitality and a healthy environment.
PSRC develops policies and coordinates decisions about regional growth, transportation and economic development planning within King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties. The Council is composed of over 80 entities, including all four counties, cities and towns, ports, state and local transportation agencies and tribal governments within the region.
Back in April, the city earned the Project of the Year Award from the Washington State chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA). The award is from the APWA’s Environment category for projects costing less than $5 million.
The award was directed to Phase three of the project, completed in April 2015, which stretches from 96th Street to Burnham Drive and features a 400-foot-long pin-pile bridge chosen to minimize impact to the underlying wetland in the area.
