Saturday’s transportation workshop addresses future needs of Gig Harbor

The city of Gig Harbor will host Connect the Gig, a transportation workshop, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (Oct. 7) at the Civic Center.
The workshop will offer citizens the opportunity to share insight and experience about transportation issues and ideas for improvements in Gig Harbor. Discussion items include motorized and non-motorized transportation options.
“I often meet with people who share their concerns about growth in Gig Harbor,” Mayor Jill Guernsey said. “The conversation often leads to discussions about traffic and transportation in general. Many people ask, “What can be done?”
Saturday’s event is one of the last opportunities to meet the community and submit ideas and solutions to be considered prior to the draft plan.
Those who cannot attend can review the materials online and submit comments via the website at connectthegig.com.
