Domino’s teams up with Gig Habor Fire to promote Fire Prevention Week

Gig Harbor Domino’s, located at 4800 Point Fosdick Drive NW, and the National Fire Protection Association are teaming up with the Gig Harbor Fire Department to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week, which runs Sunday through Oct. 14.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 10) anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza is delivered by a firefighter. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully functioning alarms or replace the batteries.
“Fire safety is extremely important,” Steve Gaube, Gig Harbor Domino’s franchise owner, said in a release. “We’re excited to partner with the NFPA and Gig Harbor Fire Department for a program that not only promotes the safety of our friends and neighbors, but rewards those who make fire safety a priority.”
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out.”
“Today’s home fires burn faster than ever,” said Tina Curran, fire prevention specialist for Gig Harbor Fire. “From the time the smoke alarm sounds, you may have less than two minutes to escape a home fire safely. That’s why this year’s campaign theme is so important — having an escape plan as well as fully functioning smoke alarms are essential to safely escaping a home fire.”
Customers can call Domino’s in Gig Harbor at 253-851-1020 to place their order and be eligible for the fire engine delivery.
