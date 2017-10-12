A daily hello lets seniors stay in touch

More Videos 1:31 Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead Pause 2:15 Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 0:37 Spanaway Lake guard Isaiah Turner said team regained composure in 84-51 win at Lakes 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 1:27 Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 1:54 State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses 1:03 Tacoma rapist sentenced for attacks that happened in 2003 0:44 Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What if your mom falls down and can't get up? Lakebay startup uses technology to send help Your Daily Hello is a web-based service started by two Lakebay women, Lori Deacon and Leah Perfect, that checks in on members daily via email. If they do not get a response within 24 hours, a text is sent, and then a phone call. If the member doesn’t pick up, the service calls the fire department or police to make a wellness check. Your Daily Hello is a web-based service started by two Lakebay women, Lori Deacon and Leah Perfect, that checks in on members daily via email. If they do not get a response within 24 hours, a text is sent, and then a phone call. If the member doesn’t pick up, the service calls the fire department or police to make a wellness check. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

