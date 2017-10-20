Gig Harbor Edward Jones offices kick off annual holiday toy drive

The Gig Harbor area Edward Jones financial advisors have joined together to support the local Toys for Tots program by using their offices as drop-off locations for this year’s toy drive.
Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to any Gig Harbor area office during regular business hours beginning Nov. 1.
“With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities,” financial advisor Joe Urvina said. “And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community.”
The local Edward Jones financial advisors include Urvina, John Winslow, Lois Friedman, Brent Tayet, Erin Abrigo and Chris Myers.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm’s 15,000-plus financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients.
Comments