Fox Island seafood company a family affair

It all started with family fishing trips and the meals that followed.
When Campbell Ralph was 3 years old, she grabbed her fishing pole and followed her father, Frank, down to their dock on Fox Island to fish.
Now 14 years old and a freshman at Gig Harbor High School, Campbell ties her own flys and sells them at local markets. She is also a big part of FISHGIRL Seafood.
FISHGIRL Seafood is an online ecommerce company (Fishgirlseafood.com), owned and operated by Frank and his wife of 18 years, Claudia Gentzkow-Ralph, with help from Campbell, who is a whiz at keeping FISHGIRL current in social media circles (the company can be found on Facebook and Instagram).
Campbell is also currently working on a new sauce for the company.
The three of them make a good team.
The couple launched the company in January, though much of the planning and design was in the works for three years.
Frank still operates his seafood commodities company, 1 Ocean Seafood, as an independent business owner in the wholesale seafood industry, and grew up salmon fishing with his family on the Columbia River, Astoria and the Oregon Coast.
“FISHGIRL has enabled us to share what is such a big part of our lives, all that we love about seafood and to be a bigger part of this most amazing community,” Claudia said. “We hare having fun with it and the support from local business owners and new customers has been inspiring,”
The family enjoys cooking together and think of themselves as part of the slow food movement and love the concept of ocean to table.
“We think there are conversations to be had while preparing and dining together — not to mention no preservatives. It doesn’t have to be complicated and we shy away from laborious recipes, leaving no two meals exactly alike,” she said.
Claudia said her study of interior architecture at the University of Oregon, along with working as a brand and design manager for Nike in its retail division, was a bonus when it came to opening the business.
FISHGIRL Seafood sells all its fish online at Fishgirlseafood.com, and ordering couldn’t be easier. Customers visit the site, sign in and order fish, sauces and rubs. Fed Ex, UPS and/or second-day delivery delivers it across the country, shipping on the fourth Tuesday of every month.
Small fisherman co-ops and independent fishermen catch the fish and, after it is cleaned, it is flash frozen at minus-40 degrees within a maximum of two days and delivered to patrons with tips for cooking, Frank said.
FISHGIRL also offers a wide variety of sauces developed by Claudia.
“The true beauty here and what sets us apart is that these fish have all been handled one by one as we work with Alaskan, Washington and Oregon trollers who catch via hook and line, leaving them in pristine condition,” Frank said.
“Our customers tell us when they open the vacuum pack bag it smells like the ocean,” said Claudia.
“We provide the best grade seafood, frozen within hours that puts a lock on the freshness until you decide to make it a meal,” Frank added.
FISHGIRL currently offers its personally created and paired favorite sauces. All sauces are gluten free and contain as many locally sourced and fresh ingredients as possible. The sauces contain no preservatives. All can be found at Fishgirlseafood.com on the family’s blog.
FISHGIRL Seafood took part in the Gig Harbor’s Farmers Market this summer, and many loyal customers came back for more. It also appeared at the Heritage Studio Dinner prior to the Gig Harbor Wine and Food Festival in July and has joined the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
Currently the company is featured on a wedding registry site for Millennials, and a handful of realtors have told the family that a box of FISHGIRL seafood makes a great housewarming gift.
Portion sizes are approximately 16 ounces and occasionally 8 ounces, depending on the species and each portion is individually vacuum-sealed and arrives blast frozen in a 5-pound box.
“Your box will contain a variety of three to four species and depending on portion weight, you may receive five or six portions. Each portion serves two to four people, depending on appetite,” said Frank.
Frank and Claudia are passionate about FISHGIRL Seafood.
“We promote Seafood Power through easy preparation and the health benefits of seafood consumption and when your order arrives you can be confident you are starting with the best ingredients and you have been equipped with the tools to prepare,” said Frank, adding, “If not, we are easy to contact. We say, ‘You too can be powered by fish.’”
