Angel honored for service to state’s veterans and their families

The governor’s Veterans Advisory Committee and Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs have selected Sen. Jan Angel, R-Port Orchard, for an award for her service to Washington veterans and their families.
As a recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Services to Veterans – Legislator of the Year Award, Angel has been invited to participate in the Auburn Veterans Day Parade on Saturday (Nov. 11).
Issues involving military veterans and their families are a priority for Angel, whose 26th Legislative District includes Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton and the Washington Veterans Home Port Orchard, and is home to many service members from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
“I have worked for many years to improve the quality of life for all of our veterans,” Angel said in a release. “I am very honored by this award for my efforts on behalf of our active military personnel, veterans and their families.”
Earlier this year Angel prime-sponsored Senate Bill 5849, which creates a peer-to-peer support network to connect veterans to services and realigns state government hiring practices to get more veterans into jobs. It was signed into law in May.
“We want to keep veterans in our communities providing the skills, leadership and character they developed during their service. They certainly deserve the very best quality of life we can assist with,” she said.
Washington is home to 598,000 veterans, 60,000 active duty military, 19,000 guard and reserves, and 2 million family members.
