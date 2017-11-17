Gateway: News

Youth programs encouraged to apply for Greater Gig Harbor Foundation’s Community Recreation Fund

Gateway news services

November 17, 2017 11:07 AM

The fall application period for the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation’s Community Recreation Fund is now open. Organizations that provide youth sports or recreation programs are encouraged to apply for a grant up to $1,500.

The Community Recreation Fund is dedicated to enabling participation in local sports and recreation programs for those who are otherwise financially unable to do so the fund has provided more than $10,000 in grants to local organizations with eligible sports and recreation programs, including PenMet Parks, Tom Taylor Branch YMCA, Gig Harbor Canoe and Kayak Racing Team, Cheney Branch Boys and Girls Club, PAA, and others.

“Our ultimate goal is to enable, and increase, the participation of our greater Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula communities’ economically disadvantaged youth in sports and recreation programs,” Ric Hallock, a Greater Gig Harbor Foundation board member who serves as the chair of the Foundation’s Recreation Core Area Board, said in a release.

Grants are limited to organizations that operate in the greater Gig Harbor, Key Peninsula or Fox Island areas.

To request an application form and grant guidelines, call Brian McLean at the Foundation at 253-514-6338 or download from the website gigharborfoundation.org/recreation.

The Community Recreation Fund has two annual application periods. Deadlines are Dec. 1 and May 1. All submissions will be reviewed within two weeks of receipt, with notice to applicants within 30 days.

All submissions should be addressed electronically to gghf_recscholarship@gigharborfoundation.org.

