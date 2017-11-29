One of Gig Harbor’s oldest homes was demolished Monday after 100 years of serving as a residence to a local family. The home, located at 9204 Peacock Hill, was built built in 1890 by Jethro and Jessie Bale.
One of Gig Harbor’s oldest homes is demolished

By Danielle Chastaine

dchastaine@gateline.com

November 29, 2017 09:30 AM

One of Gig Harbor’s oldest homes was demolished Monday after 100 years of serving as a residence to a local family.

The home, located at 9204 Peacock Hill, was built in 1890 and housed two families for decades.

“It’s one of the saddest days in my life,” owner Janet Lawyer said. “This was my childhood home. But the city codes made it too difficult to keep the house up. It was going to cost twice as much to renovate the home as it would to just build a new house.”

Lawyer is one of six children who grew up in the home, which was previously owned by her mother, Ida Overly. Overly lived to be more than 100 years old before she passed.

According to a report from the Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation, the home was built in 1890 by Jethro and Jessie Bale.

“It may be one of the oldest extant houses in Gig Harbor,” the report stated. “The house nestles in a large lot on the southwest corner of Peacock Hill Avenue Northwest and Fennimore Street in Woodworths Addition to Gig Harbor.”

After it was built, the Bale family sold the home to Lloyd and Anna Hunt, who then sold the home to Reeves and Ida Overly in 1944.

Lawyer bought the house from her mother with hopes of preserving it, but part of the foundation was missing and the upstairs portion still had the original wiring from 1890.

Prior to demolition day, Lawyer removed the original staircase and other unique pieces, which she intends to use in a new home which will be built on the plot of land.

“It was a difficult decision,” Lawyer said.

Danielle Chastaine: 253-358-4155, @gateway_danie

