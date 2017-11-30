Lakebay Marina’s future suspended in limbo

The Lakebay Marina is not reopening next season, according to owner Mark Scott. Scott bought the marina — which includes a cafe, boat slips and a fueling station — in 2013. Leonard Spadoni, 49, of Gig Harbor, a childhood friend of Scott’s and a contractor, wrestles a plank into place on Feb. 6, 2013. Scott said his inability to post advertising and the lack of business is contributing to the decision. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com