Gateway: News

City announces list of candidates for open City Council seat

By Tyler Hemstreet

themstreet@gateline.com

December 06, 2017 12:21 PM

The city of Gig Harbor on Monday announced the list of candidates vying for appointment to City Council Position 4, the seat vacated after Rahna Lovrovich announced her unexpected resignation on Nov. 21.

The list includes a couple of familiar names to Gig Harbor voters.

Dave Christian, who lost in the primary election to Peter Norman and Jim Franich, is on the list as well as Rick Offner, who lost in the general election to Jeni Woock.

The other candidates are:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Angela Cochran

▪ David Gillman

▪ James Hagman

▪ Spencer Hutchins

▪ Elizabeth Kreiselmaier

▪ Tracie Markley

▪ Les McCallum

▪ Bizhan Nasseh

▪ Steven Smith

▪ Sarah Van Nuis

The process to fill the vacancy includes a public vote from the current City Council. Interviews with interested applicants are scheduled for the Dec. 11 City Council meeting.

The Council will then make a motion to vote for a selected applicant. If a selection is made, the appointment to office would be effective immediately.

The replacement will serve until the position is filled by the election in November 2019.

Tyler Hemstreet: 253-358-4150, @gateway_tyler

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park

    The new lift station in Gig Harbor includes new restrooms and the repositioning of the fisherman statue in a new plaza beside the Jerisich Public Dock and Skansie Brother's Park.

Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park

Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park 1:36

Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park
'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters 0:48

'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters
Stormtrooper delivers birthday bouquet to Gig Harbor PD's 85-year-old 1:39

Stormtrooper delivers birthday bouquet to Gig Harbor PD's 85-year-old "mom"

View More Video