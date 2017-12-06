City announces list of candidates for open City Council seat

The city of Gig Harbor on Monday announced the list of candidates vying for appointment to City Council Position 4, the seat vacated after Rahna Lovrovich announced her unexpected resignation on Nov. 21.
The list includes a couple of familiar names to Gig Harbor voters.
Dave Christian, who lost in the primary election to Peter Norman and Jim Franich, is on the list as well as Rick Offner, who lost in the general election to Jeni Woock.
The other candidates are:
▪ Angela Cochran
▪ David Gillman
▪ James Hagman
▪ Spencer Hutchins
▪ Elizabeth Kreiselmaier
▪ Tracie Markley
▪ Les McCallum
▪ Bizhan Nasseh
▪ Steven Smith
▪ Sarah Van Nuis
The process to fill the vacancy includes a public vote from the current City Council. Interviews with interested applicants are scheduled for the Dec. 11 City Council meeting.
The Council will then make a motion to vote for a selected applicant. If a selection is made, the appointment to office would be effective immediately.
The replacement will serve until the position is filled by the election in November 2019.
