Iconic waterfront shop McBeckland’s moving to new location

After decades of splashy, bright window displays near the historic waterfront of Gig Harbor, Lloydette Roberts is moving the McBeckland’s women’s boutique storefront to a new, smaller location.
The change is one of many in Roberts’ life after the recent passing of her husband.
“He was my best friend for 40 years,” Roberts said of her husband, Kenneth. “With everything that has been going on, my customers have become a second family to me. I am so grateful for the amount of support I have received.”
Roberts and her husband moved to Gig Harbor from California 40 years ago. Roberts always had a love of fashion and has enjoyed traveling around the country to different trade shows where she would hunt down unique items to fill her shop.
Never miss a local story.
“I have had customers for decades,” she said. “Some women love coming in because they know I have something specific for them and their style.”
Roberts spent some time caring for her husband when he became ill but found solace visiting friends at her store. Now she is moving from her corner store on Harborview and Pioneer to a smaller location in Gig Harbor in the Peninsula Shopping Center, next to 7 Seas Brewing.
The original location of McBeckland’s will be open until the end of the year and she will reopen her shop on Jan. 4.
One of the most unique features of McBeckland’s is Roberts’ colorful displays in the shop’s window.
“I sometimes have men come in and they’ll tell me they don’t have anyone to shop for but they were drawn in by my displays,” she said.
While visiting the store, a woman came in asking about a crystal, glittering Christmas tree in the display. Visitors popped in and out of the shop to talk business with Roberts, take a look at her new styles or to just visit.
The relocation of McBeckland’s has given another local business, the Heritage Distilling Company, an opportunity to expand it’s waterfront location.
Hannah Hanley, a spokesman for the distillery, said owners Justin and Jennifer Stiefel will lease the space where McBeckland’s is located and will expand their tasting room floor into the area.
“We are looking to include more seating, more room for the cask club and to fix the floors,” Hanley said.
Heritage Distilling Company’s flagship store was opened in Gig Harbor in 2011. The company opened its waterfront location after seeing quick success with its original location. It also has locations in Oregon and Roslyn, Washington.
Many locals enjoy the distillery for it’s cask club, where members get a personal wooden cask to be filled with handcrafted vodka or bourbon. Members get to choose what liquor fills their cask and when to open it for personal enjoyment.
Hanley said the company plans to close the waterfront location for only a short period of time and will reopen the expanded location in late spring.
As for Roberts, she is taking the life changes head-on and is excited to have a new space to decorate storefronts.
“It’s a lot of changes,” Roberts said. “But I can hope that they are all good.”
Danielle Chastaine: 253-358-4155, @gateway_danie
Comments