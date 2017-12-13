Iconic waterfront shop McBeckland’s moving to new location

Lloydette Roberts said her personal attention to her clients’ needs keeps them coming back. McBeckland’s, a ladies boutique in downtown Gig Harbor, has been on the corner of Pioneer Way and Harborview Drive in downtown Gig Harbor since 1983, according to Roberts. With the expansion of Heritage Distilling’s tasting room next door, Roberts said she is moving her business to the Peninsula Shopping Center, next to 7 Seas Brewing. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com