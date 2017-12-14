Gig Harbor, Kitsap County nonprofits receive grant funds from Multicare

MultiCare Health System has awarded grants totaling $500,000 to 58 local, not-for-profit organizations to support the growth and development of projects that improve our communities.
Organizations receiving awards in the Gig Harbor and Kitsap County area include South Kitsap PTSA Council, Red Barn Youth Center and Key Peninsula Free Clinic.
This is the third round of nonprofit organizations to receive funding from MultiCare’s Community Partnership Fund, which was established in 2015.
“MultiCare has a long tradition of partnering with the community and this is part of that important work,” Bill Robertson, CEO and president of MultiCare Health System, said in a release. “MultiCare’s mission, ‘Partnering for Healing and a Healthy Future,’ inspires us to form connections that help improve the quality of life for our communities.”
The Community Partnership Fund focuses on building partnerships that contribute to the health and vitality of our community in areas such as health improvement, economic well-being, education and the arts.
“We know that there are many determinants of health beyond access to health care and we are committed to collaborating with organizations that also are focused on improving the quality of life for all of our neighbors,” Robertson said.
Community organizations are eligible to apply for single-year grants from the $500,000 fund. A team of MultiCare and community leaders will review requests throughout the year.
For more information, visit multicare.org/communitypartnership.
Comments