‘It was the community’s place’: Historical society aims to bring Vaughn Library back to life

More Videos 1:57 Seahawks emphasizing tackling fundamentals this week, Richard says Pause 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 2:35 Flash mob carolers in Tacoma crash restaurants — in a good way 0:28 Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center 2:41 Emerald Ridge Mosiah Nasili-Liu is school’s first Pac-12 player 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:54 Farmland guaranteed long life after Land Trust protection 0:53 JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 1:21 Tacoma's Santiago Mederos added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted List Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Restoring an old dance hall in Vaughn The Key Peninsula Historical Society now owns the Vaughn Library Hall and is restoring the structure, since it was placed on the Pierce County register of historic buildings. The community center was built in 1893. The Key Peninsula Historical Society now owns the Vaughn Library Hall and is restoring the structure, since it was placed on the Pierce County register of historic buildings. The community center was built in 1893. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

