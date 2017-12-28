New Councilman Hutchins ready to give back to community that helped shape him

Spencer Hutchins has wanted to find a way to give back to the community he grew up in and where he moved his family to after college. Now, as Gig Harbor’s newest City Council member, he is excited to start making positive changes for the city.
Hutchins was appointed to Council during the Dec. 11 meeting after former Councilwoman Rahna Lovorich unexpectedly resigned from her position.
“It’s actually a bit funny,” Hutchins said. “I was a candidate for the same position when it was left vacant by Jill Guernsey after her mayoral election (in 2014). I was going against Rahna for the position. It was a split vote between Lovorich and I, and Guernsey had to make the deciding vote. I have a great respect for Rahna and what she’s done.”
Hutchins then joined the Gig Harbor Planning Commission and has worked with the planning department up until now.
Hutchins was born in the San Juan Islands and moved to Gig Harbor with his family when he was 2 years old. He graduated from Gig Harbor High School and then attended Gonzaga University for his undergraduate degree. After graduating from Gonzaga he attended the University of Washington to obtain his law degree. During that same time, he moved back and reestablished himself in Gig Harbor.
While getting his law degree, he met his wife, Christie, who he moved to Gig Harbor from Chicago.
“This is where we choose to live,” Hutchins said. “She fell in love with the city right away, which everyone does. This is where we wanted to start our family.”
At 32 years old, Hutchins is now the co-owner and CEO of Keller-Williams West Sound and the co-owner of Burnett Hutchins Real Estate Group. Although he is not the first young councilmember to serve Gig Harbor, he said he has more experience with the city because he grew up here.
“I have always had an itch to serve my community,” Hutchins said. “I have mentored high school kids while in college, I taught Sunday school and I have been on a few board of trustees. I think giving and leading is in my DNA.”
Hutchins said he doesn’t see himself as a “yes man,” but instead as a bipartisan member of the board. Because of the experience he gained while on the planning commission, he hopes to help develop smart, managed growth.
“Gig Harbor is growing,” Hutchins said. “But its culture shouldn’t be threatened. I am very aware that I was appointed and not elected, so I have no specific agenda.”
Hutchins will serve until the end of the Lovorich’s term, which is up 2019. Then, if he chooses, he could run for election to hold on to the seat.
“No matter what side of an argument anyone is on, we have to remember that we all want what’s best for Gig Harbor,” Hutchins said. “Gig Harbor shaped and formed me. It’s time to give back in gratitude.”
