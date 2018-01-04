Marine consignment store coming to downtown Gig Harbor

Ron Roark, owner of Gig Harbor Marina & Boatyard, is starting a new venture that he believes can bring in business to the city from all over the South Sound.
In March, a new boat and marine consignment shop will open on Harborview Drive behind Speedy Glass.
“There is a real need in the area,” Roark said. “There are so many guys out here with garages filled with junk ready to be consigned.”
The consignment shop will be a revitalization of Second Wave Marine Consignment, which used to be located on Lake Union in Seattle. The original owner of Second Wave, Patti Segulja-Lau, is working with Roark and his team to start the new shop in Gig Harbor.
“She is being our consultant to help us start this,” Roark said.
The idea for a marine consignment shop came to Roark from his boatyard manager, Mark Lindeman.
“I always wanted to run a boat consignment possibly when I retired,” Lindeman said. “So when Ron bought (the Harborview Dr.) building, I brought up the idea at a managers meeting. I didn’t really think it would be a big hit but he liked it.”
Lindeman used to shop at Second Wave in Seattle before Segulja-Lau had to close the business’ doors. Lindeman said other consignment shops have closed their doors too, leaving only one store left, located in Poulsbo.
“We put the word out that we are going to open a shop,” Lindeman said. “And we are already collecting items. It’s a need for any boat owner. Not just in Gig Harbor but in Tacoma, King County and even down in Olympia, possibly.”
It’s never been cheap to be a boater. And those who do it don’t like to throw away good parts.
Mark Lindeman, Gig Harbor Marina and Boatyard manager
Items that are placed on the floor of the new consignment shop can either be consigned straight through the store or can be given as a donation to the local nonprofit, The Gig Harbor BoatShop. Items given as consignment to the store will sit on the floor and the owner of the item will see 50 percent of its profit once it sells. When any item donated to The BoatShop sells, the profit will be split between the store and the nonprofit.
Lindeman thinks the consignment shop will garner great business in Gig Harbor because it will be a great way for hobbyists to find and replace parts, while also cleaning out their garage.
“Since I started boating the cost of sailing and boating has increased tenfold,” Lindeman said. “It’s never been cheap to be a boater. And those who do it don’t like to throw away good parts. So I know many people who just have garages and storage (units) full of parts going unused. This is a way to see some money come back in and have a chance to buy needed parts for cheaper.”
Roark is hoping to open the shop in mid-March. The marina will be promoting the consignment shop at upcoming boat shows and at the upcoming Marina Days event.
Roark says he is already hearing from people excited for the shop to open. Now that the building is in the marina’s possession, staff members are just hoping to get the store set up and to make sure everything is ready for business by March.
Danielle Chastaine: 253-358-4155, @gateway_danie
