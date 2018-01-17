City of Gig Harbor installs vehicle charging stations

Two city-owned electronic vehicle (EV) charging stations are now operating in downtown Gig Harbor.
One station is located at 3003 Harborview Drive, in the Maritime Pier parking lot, and one station is in the Finholm District at 8824 North Harborview Drive. The stations include two ports, allowing two vehicle access simultaneously. The ChargePoint CT 4000 Charging Stations were chosen due to the ease of use, superior reliability and durability. Parking spaces are reserved for electric vehicles and there is no charge to use the public stations.
The city of Gig Harbor Public Works crew has been working on this project from some time. Construction was completed in late December, and the stations have been available since. The EV stations occupy large parking stalls and are easily identifiable with clear signage and easy access.
While charging cars, visitors will be able to enjoy the many retail and attractions available in downtown Gig Harbor. The charging locations were chosen due to the proximity to amenities available in the area. The Skansie Visitor and Interpretive Center is centrally located between these two destinations at 3207 Harborview Drive. It is estimated to take approximately four hours to charge most cars.
Never miss a local story.
Washington state has 24,624 registered EV drivers according to the Washington State Department of Licensing. Pierce County has the third largest EV population in the state — behind King and Snohomish counties.
The new charging stations complement privately-owned EV charging stations available in Gig Harbor.
Locations include Uptown Gig Harbor (4701 Point Fosdick Drive), Harbor Plaza Shopping Center (4904 Point Fosdick Drive), the Best Western Wesley Inn (6575 Kimball Drive) and the INN at Gig Harbor (3211 56th Street NW). For more information about the city of Gig Harbor charging stations and visiting Gig Harbor, access gigharborguide.com/travel-tools/.
Comments