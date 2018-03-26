School district directors approve $3 million budget extension

Minter Creek Elementary first-graders Kameron Kilner, Angelina Segrera, James Kane, and Nehemiah Grandorff work on writing critiques. Minter Creek is one school in the Peninsula School District targeted for new upgrades should the $220-million bond measure pass in April. On March 22, the Peninsula School District board of directors approved a $3-million budget extension to bring two portables to Minter Creek Elementary to help with overcrowding. HUGH MCMILLAN Staff file, 2015