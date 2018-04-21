Can you find the most perfect rock? It could get you some cash.

The Harbor History Museum is ready for another year of the historical Round Rock Contest this summer.
“The competition was first created back in 1951 by C.E. Shaw, a popular Gig Harbor figure who was always looking for ways to have fun,” the press release said. “Shaw had become well known for entertaining Gig Harbor with Rooster Races in the 30s and 40s.”
The concept for the contest is easy for everyone to understand. Participants search for the roundest, natural rock they can find and submit it to the Harbor History Museum between July 24 and Aug. 1. The winners of the Round Rock Contest will be announced at the museum’s Vintage Fair on Aug. 11.
“Thanks to our Program Sponsor, Erin Rockery, cash prizes will be awarded to the five rocks judged to be the most perfectly rounded rocks,” the press release stated.
First Prize in the contest is $100, second prize is $50, third prize is $25, fourth prize is $15 and fifth prize is $10. Contestants must follow the rules and regulations posted on the Harbor History Museum website, harborhistorymuseum.org/events. Rocks must be submitted to the Harbor History Museum by Aug. 1 along with a signed affidavit.
All rocks or stones must be no larger than six inches in diameter at the widest point. The smallest rock or stone that can be entered must not be less than one and a half inches in diameter at its narrowest point. Rocks or stones are judged by their spherical measurement, as of a perfect sphere.
In case of a tie where two or more stones are the same ratio in measurements, the texture and quality together with smooth surface will be the deciding factors, according to a press release. Where everything is equal between two rocks, the largest rock has preference. All rocks and stones must have their natural surface and must not be scratched, mutilated, or shaped in any way. To qualify, all rocks or stones must have been found in Washington state and must be of such hardness that they cannot be scratched with the ordinary pocket knife.
Each person entering the contest is limited to one entry and only one winner allowed per household. Questions and inquiries may be directed to Zachary Sokolik, marketing and events coordinator for the Harbor History Museum at marketing@harborhistorymuseum.org.
