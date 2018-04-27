Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for April 13 – April 19

Total Reports: 107
Commercial fire alarm
April 13 — Crews were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm in a medical facility to find it partially evacuated with the audible fire alarm sounding. Contact was made with the building manager who said an employee witnessed one of their patients activate the pull station thinking it would open the door. Crews silenced and reset the pull station and the fire alarm. The on-duty facilities manager was to repair the slightly damaged pull station.
Water rescue
April 16 — A reporting party noticed a paddleboarder out in the channel between Gig Harbor and Point Defiance, who was fighting an outgoing tide for about 15-20 minutes, then lost sight of him to the north, near Sunrise Beach. Tacoma fireboat Destiny and the Gig Harbor Police boat made contact with the paddleboarder and assisted them to shore. No further assistance was needed.
Tree across roadway
April 16 — Crews responded to reports of a large tree down, blocking both directions of traffic on a local road. Upon investigation, the tree was also laying on phone lines, yet no power lines were involved. No hazard to property or life were found and the scene was turned over to Pierce County
Service call
April 18 — A woman called 911 for assistance after she was wakened by a loud screeching sound from the furnace, and then the sound of water flowing in the walls. Crews found four inches of standing water, with water leaking from a pipe above the water heater. It was unclear if the water was electrified from any of the exposed wires that were found submerged and powering the furnace. The power and gas were turned off to the house for safety, and the resident was to spend the night elsewhere. The landlord was to have an electrician and a plumber assess the situation the following day.
Comments