Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reports for April 20-26

Total Reports: 101
Lost Child
April 20 — Crews were at a scene when a lost child wandered up to them, accompanied by a bystander. One of the firefighters helped the bystander to collect more information from the child, but his young age made it difficult. It was noted that his name was written in his coat, but no number. Additional crews checked vehicles in the parking lot for family members and found nothing. Crews were briefing police on scene when the mother arrived. She explained that she, the child and his brother were visiting the beach and the child became separated from the family on their walk home. It was confirmed she was the mother and he was returned to her care.
Possible Stroke
April 22 — Crews were called to an assisted living facility for a possible stroke. A woman was eating lunch when she suddenly had a decreased level of consciousness, slurred speech and right-sided facial drooping. Bystanders said she was not responding for about three minutes. Her only complaint to crews was that she felt tired. Crews evaluated the patient and count that only the corner of her mouth was still drooping, and she had no weakness in her extremities. She was transported for further evaluation.
Motor Vehicle Accident
April 23 — At the scene of a motor vehicle accident, crews found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. It was found that the car left the roadway at a high rate of speed, striking a large old growth log and then a large fir tree. The vehicle then caught on fire, and bystanders pulled the unconscious driver from the vehicle. Crews extinguished the fire and turned the investigation over to sheriff's office. Crews also evaluated the patient who stated he didn’t remember the accident, and he was complaining of hip and stomach pain. Crews noted he was bleeding from a laceration on his jaw and had no signs of injury from a seat belt. The patient told crews he had consumed about seven beers at a party prior to driving home. Due to the possibility of a jaw fracture and internal injuries, he was transported for further care.
