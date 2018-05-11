Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports for April 27 – May 3

Total Reports: 109
Leg pain
April 27 — A Gig Harbor police officer called for a medical evaluation for someone he had detained. The officer was investigating a suspicious person at a local store. Upon contact, the man ran from the store and across the parking lot where he was then tackled by the officer. The man told the officer he had leg pain due to a blood clot and he needed medical aid. He also explained that he used an unspecified amount of meth and heroin earlier in the day. When crews arrived, they evaluated the man and found that he did have calf swelling. Police removed his handcuffs, he was put in the medic unit with soft restraints and transported for further evaluation.
4/28 Patient falls
April 28 — A woman tripped at the top of her stairs, sliding down 4-6 steps. She told crews she tried to use her elbows to stop her falling and was complaining of shoulder pain. Crews evaluated the patient and found that she had an obvious deformity to her shoulder. Due to the possibility of a dislocation, she was transported for further care.
Motor Vehicle Accident
May 2 — A woman was driving when another vehicle pulled out in front of her, not allowing her sufficient time or distance to brake, causing the two vehicles to collide. The woman was complaining of wrist pain and minor abdominal pain due to air bag deployment. Crews noted a silver-dollar-sized bruise on the center of her abdomen. They applied a vacuum splint to her wrist. She was transported for further care.
