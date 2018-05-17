Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports for May 4-10

Total Reports: 109
Allergic Reaction
May 4 — A woman was complaining of allergic reaction symptoms after taking marijuana oil. She told crews that her friend gave her some marijuana oil to relieve her chronic back pain. She put one drop of oil under her tongue at 2 .pm., then took her normal prescribed medications at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., she began feeling foggy; had dry mouth, difficulty breathing and blurred vision. During their evaluation, crews noted her tongue was slightly swollen. She was transported for further evaluation.
Service Call
May 5 — Crews responded to a home where a woman was unable to shut off her gas fireplace. When they arrived, they found that the remote to shut off the system was not working, even with new batteries. They were able to locate a receiver in the fire box that was battery powered; once the batteries were removed the flames went out and the gas shut off. Crews also inspected her carbon monoxide alarm and found that it needed new batteries. The woman said she would change the batteries herself.
Motor Vehicle Accident
May 7 — A woman was driving her car going approximately 35 mph. She looked down at her dog for a few seconds, and when she looked back up a car had pulled out in front of her, causing her to rear end the car. Her airbag deployed and she was wearing her seat belt. She got out of her vehicle and walked to the side of the road where she found that the pain in her neck and back were too much to handle so she laid down. Crews applied a c-collar and placed her on a backboard. She was transported for further care.
