Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One fire reports for May 11 – 17

Fall Patient
May 11 — A woman was in her bathroom when she slipped on the wet bathroom floor, causing her to fall. She believes her foot went under the vanity through the toe kick. She told crews she was in severe pain and unable to move her foot. Upon evaluation, crews found that she had an obvious deformity to her ankle, causing them to believe it was fractured. Crews applied a splint to her ankle and she was transported for further care.
Smoke in residence
May 13 — Homeowners returned from a dinner out to find their smoke alarms going on and their house full of black smoke. After dialing 911, they found that their toaster was the source of the smoke and was no longer burning. Crews found smoke on all floors and the burned frame of a toaster in the kitchen with burn marks to the backsplash and cabinets. All cabinets were checked with a thermal imaging camera and no fire extension was found. Crews began ventilating the home by opening windows and doors. The home was checked with gas monitors and once all the smoke had dissipated crews returned in service.
Automatic Fire Alarm
May 14 — Crews responded to a large commercial facility for an automatic fire alarm. Upon arrival, they were met by security who indicated that there was no fire, and that the alarm was set off due to steam from a broken water pipe. The source was confirmed by crews and it was determined there was no fire. Security also indicated they needed help with shutting the alarm off. Crews made access to the alarm panel and successfully shut off the alarm. Crews returned in service.
