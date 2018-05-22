Rethink your driving route: Stone Drive Northwest to close May 29 for roadwork

A segment of Stone Drive Northwest will be closed for approximately 30 days starting May 29 as part of construction on a roundabout at the intersection of Point Fosdick Drive Northwest, Stone Drive Northwest and 34th Avenue Northwest.
Approximately 900 feet of Stone Drive Northwest will be closed from where it intersects with Point Fosdick Drive Northwest, according to a Pierce County press release. The closure could extend beyond 30 days due to weather impacts or schedule changes.
During the closure, crews will excavate the road and build a new roadway surface that is up to eight feet lower than the current road.
A detour route of approximately 3.4 miles will take motorists from Stone Drive Northwest to Jahn Avenue Northwest to 32nd Street Northwest to 22nd Avenue Northwest to 36th Street Northwest to Point Fosdick Drive Northwest.
A map of the detour route is available at piercecountywa.gov/crp5581.
