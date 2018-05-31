Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One fire reports for May 18 –24

Total Reports: 139
Possible Overdose
May 19 — A woman told crews she drank five beers and then attempted to walk home. She made it approximately a mile before she sat on a Jersey barrier wall, fell backward into a small patch of blackberry bushes, and fell asleep. She was found by a citizen who was driving by and called 911. The citizen was unable to wake the patient but eventually was able to get her to speak. When crews arrived, they found the patient intoxicated but able to answer all questions appropriately. Crews noted a small abrasion from the blackberry vine above one eyebrow. She was transported for further evaluation.
Partial Amputation of finger
May 19 — A man was using a chop saw when it slipped, cutting his left middle finger. When crews arrived, they found that the finger had been partially amputated just above the first knuckle. A family member was holding pressure with a towel on the wound, and crews were able to control bleeding with a bandage and gauze. The patient still had feeling in the finger and had pain. He was transported to a hospital for further care.
Imminent Labor
May 21 — A woman at the Washington Corrections Center for Women began having labor pains. She was approximately two weeks overdue to deliver her child. Prison staff told crews her water was intact and she was only three centimeters dilated. Crews noted that the woman was having contractions every two minutes. Crews transported her to a hospital.
Car vs. Pedestrian
May 22 — A woman was walking through a parking lot when a sedan backed into her, causing her to fall backward and strike her head on the concrete. She did not lose consciousness but stated she felt tingling throughout her body after striking her head. When crews arrived they noted a 1.5-inch laceration to her head with bleeding controlled with minor pressure. Crews bandaged her wound and applied a c-collar. She was transported for further care.
