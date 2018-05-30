Tutor with Tails program creates a fun space for early readers

A lot of people say Brody has “the face.” Despite his nicely groomed golden hair, he is the type who would catch one’s heart by just being a good listener.
Every Wednesday afternoon, Brody and his owner, Jeff Essayan, patiently wait for the first group of students to show up at the art room in Minter Creek Elementary School. They are the first pet therapy team to participate in the pilot Tutor with Tails Reading Program in Gig Harbor.
Launched by Communities in Schools of Peninsula and the Peninsula School District in April, the program aims to improve kids’ concentration in reading while accompanied by the canine companion. The session takes place Wednesdays from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Four students between the ages of 9 and 11 get 15 minutes of reading time with Brody and another 15 minutes of reading time with a mentor.
It was 12:45 p.m. when the program started. Brody greets Braedon Rose, 10, and Brianna Abbott, 9, upon their arrival with a tail wag. “Penny Dreadful is a Complete Catastrophe” was Brianna’s read of the day. She lies on the bed, reading to Brody while Braedon is on the other side of the room, reading to his mentor.
Harmony Armendariz, site coordinator at Minter Creek, said this program provides a positive atmosphere for students who are learning to read.
“We are also looking to increase a sense of emotional well-being and happiness with the school experience,” she said.
Although it is too early for the school to evaluate the program’s results, Armendariz said she has received positive feedback from the teachers. She said she’s noticed increased self-confidence in the students’ reading and communication skills.
Roady Rich, 11, agreed this program has encouraged him to read to his pets at home.
“I feel it [Tutor with Tails] is awesome because you get to enjoy Brody and he is cute,” he said. “He brings a lot of joy in your life.”
While he’s an adorable four-legged friend, there is more to the 3-year-old golden retriever than his fluffy coat. Brody has his credential from the Canine Good Citizen program at the American Kennel Club. He started his training at 4 months old through Pet Partners for therapy work.
Essayan, who is also a volunteer mentor in program, saw the potential in Brody.
“First of all, he’s got a face that is relaxing and calming,” he said. “He has a very soft and calming demeanor, which is perfect for the therapy type of work.”
Besides tutoring in Minter Creek, Brody and Essayan visit patients once a week at St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor.
Hoping to expand this program to more schools next year, Cathy Rich, volunteer coordinator at Communities in School of Peninsula, is pleased with this therapy team.
“It’s just like the perfect match because I can’t think of any other amazing pet partner team to start the program with,” she said.
She said it’s important to work with certified therapy dog.
“We have to make sure the dogs are very gentle, like Brody,” she added.
Tutor with Tails is one of the Communities in Schools services for Peninsula School District. This nonprofit organization provides resources to students to help them be successful in school and life.
