Salmon season open now with a modified daily catch limit

Marine Area 11, which include the Tacoma-Vashon Island area, opened June 1 for salmon fishing as listed in the 2017-18 pamphlet but anglers will be able to retain only one hatchery chinook as part of a two-salmon daily limit and must release wild chinook.
Anglers will be allowed to retain two salmon but only one chinook as part of the daily salmon limit for the summer fishery. For the 2018 summer season, Area 11 will have a chinook catch quota of 5,344 fish. Fishery managers anticipate that the lower daily catch limit will allow the chinook fishery to remain open through the summer, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
This emergency rule is in effect until Sept. 30 and modifies fisheries listed in the 2017-18 Washington Sportfishing Rules pamphlet to reflect fisheries agreed to during this year’s North of Falcon, the annual salmon-season setting process.
In Marine Area 10, which includes Seattle/Bremerton, anglers have a daily limit of two salmon but must release chinook and chum. This is in effect through July 15.
Anglers should check the 2018-19 Sportfishing Rules pamphlet (effective July 1-June 30, 2019), for fishery regulations after July 15. The pamphlet will be available mid-June at license dealers and sporting goods stores, as well as online at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/.
