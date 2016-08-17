Harbor WildWatch receives donation from Gig Harbor Welcome Club

In support of its numerous educational programs for the Gig Harbor community, Harbor WildWatch received a $750 donation from the Gig Harbor Welcome Club on Friday.
The donation is one of several that the nonprofit marine environmental organization has received this year, executive director Lindsey Johnson said.
“We’ve got quite a few grants this year,” she said. “We’ve been really really fortunate to get a lot of support from our local foundations.”
Harbor WildWatch has given various educational presentations to the Gig Harbor Welcome Club over the last several years. The Gig Harbor Welcome Club is a nonprofit social group that challenges and engages its members with a variety of activities throughout the Puget Sound area.
Harbor WildWatch would like to extend a big Thank You to the Gig Harbor Welcome Club for their generous donation!... https://t.co/s9i4cDhUfY— Harbor WildWatch (@HarborWildWatch) August 12, 2016
“It’s a great group of individuals, many of whom have been in the community for many years, and others are fairly new,” Johnson said. “We’re just so thrilled they chose Harbor WildWatch as one of the organization that they chose to give to this year.”
Recently, Harbor WildWatch was the recipient of the $25,000 Ben B. Cheney Foundation grant, which will go to technological upgrades on the main floor of the Skansie House, where the organization is located.
Harbor WildWatch is a Gig Harbor-based nonprofit, marine environmental organization that works to inspire stewardship of the Puget Sound through education and activity outreach programs.
The organization is located in the historic Skansie House in downtown Gig Harbor’s Skansie Park.
For more information on Harbor WildWatch and its upcoming activities, visit harborwildwatch.org.
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
Comments