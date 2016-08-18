PenMet Parks and Boys & Girls Clubs announce strategic partnership

The Peninsula Metropolitan Park District (PenMet Parks) and Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound announced a strategic partnership Tuesday which will include joint use of the Jim and Carolyn Milgard Family HOPE Center facility on Skansie Avenue in Gig Harbor.
PenMet Parks desires to have more programming and office space to house its growing offering of services to the community. Boys & Girls Clubs is continuously looking for ways to partner with other organizations to create synergy and efficiencies in serving the community.
PenMet Parks was considering building its own facility when leaders in the two organizations began to talk about a strategic partnership. The discussion revealed that since Boys & Girls Clubs operates its programs primarily after school and in summer, there are many hours of the day when space is available for additional programming by PenMet Parks. There are also a number of large office and programming spaces that can meet PenMet Parks needs.
This discussion led to the idea that both organizations could share the space with the result being a single building that will be fully utilized serving the community versus having two buildings each with many idle hours.
Under this new strategic partnership, which is anticipated to take effect by the end of the year, the Boys & Girls Clubs will continue to operate at the HOPE Center facility for the life of the building, but PenMet Parks will take over ownership and operation of the building.
“This will allow our staff to focus on what we do best, providing programs and services for our youth,” Mark Starnes, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound president/CEO, said in a release.
The partnership will result in PenMet Parks and Boys & Girls Clubs each having dedicated space while sharing the majority of the building during the course of the week to provide complementary programs and services. This partnership will also allow the community to access the facility for rentals through PenMet Parks.
PenMet Parks is eager to have the existing Active Retirement & Senior Club Program become part of its offerings to the community. The current tenants, Lindquist Dental Clinic for Children and HCC, will continue to have access and space for their very successful programs. The Peninsula Athletic Association (PAA), which has been located in the facility, has recently become part of PenMet Park’s programs.
“This is an incredible opportunity for us to work together with a trusted partner like Boys & Girls Clubs,” PenMet Parks executive director Terry Lee said. “We have an opportunity to not only grow our program space, but to expand our program opportunities and potential in collaboration with the Clubs.”
Comments