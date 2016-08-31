Welcome Plaza construction begins Tuesday in Skansie Brothers Park

Construction begins Tuesday (Sept. 6) on the new Gig Harbor Welcome Plaza/Lift Station #4 project in Skansie Brothers Park in downtown Gig Harbor.
The north half of the park will be closed to the public through the duration of the project, with periodic closures to Jerisich Dock that will be announced through public notices in advance. An Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible route from the park pavilion to Jerisich Dock will be provided throughout the project by the contractor.
During construction, Skansie Brothers Park will not host any events. The 2016 Holiday Tree Lighting and Santa Claus arrival will take place Dec. 3 at Donkey Creek Park.
Parking and the sidewalk in front of the park will also be closed through the duration of the project, with a pedestrian detour provided.
Traffic along Harborview Drive will experience ongoing lane closures and shifts, with traffic control throughout the project. Use of alternative routes is strongly recommended to avoid long traffic delays.
Residents and visitors to downtown Gig Harbor can also expect construction noises, including heavy vibrations, backup alarms and large equipment motor noise.
The estimated $5.2 million project includes a new lift station to handle one-third of Gig Harbor’s sewer, with increased emergency storage volume and improved reliability and pumping capacity.
Along with a lift station, the Welcome Plaza will have new and larger bathrooms, including showers, and other facilities to better support the boating community at Jerisich Dock. The roof of the building will feature a public viewing deck that complies with ADA access guidelines.
Additionally, a new public plaza will provide seating, shade and open spaces for the public surrounding Gig Harbor’s Fisherman’s Memorial.
The construction contract was awarded by the city to Stellar J. Corporation from Woodland, Washington (Cowlitz County). The project is anticipated to be completed by May 24, 2017.
Anyone interested in information and construction updates or to be included in the stakeholders list should contact Maureen Witaker at 253-853-7618 or email whitakerm.@cityofgigharbor.net.
For updates about the Skansie Brothers Park project, visit SkansieParkProject.com. Questions can be directed to the city of Gig Harbor at 253-853-7618.
Comments