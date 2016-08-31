New Gig Harbor Literary Society formed from museum, library partnership

As autumn approaches and the Pacific Northwest prepares for the return of drizzly gray skies, a new program offered by the Harbor History Museum and Pierce County Gig Harbor Library offers Gig Harbor locals an indoor option to escape the weather.
The Gig Harbor Literary Society will hold its debut meeting on Tuesday (Sept. 6), which marks the start of a new partnership between the museum and Gig Harbor Library in an attempt to provide more adult programming for their patrons.
The brainchild of Alphild Dick, marketing and events director for the museum, she said that partnering with the library for a literary society seemed an obvious choice.
“We are so excited and so pleased to be partnered with Pierce County Gig Harbor Library on this. We really appreciate all the knowledge they bring to the table,” she said. “We wanted it to be more than a book club ... we wanted it to have different elements to it.”
The Gig Harbor Literary Society nicely complements the two book discussion groups currently offered by the library, said Karen Brooks, branch manager for the Gig Harbor Library.
“Book discussion groups are a great way to bring people together about interesting topics,” Brooks said. “We wanted to focus the group on history related titles or titles that had a strong regional interest so that we would make that connection between the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library and the Harbor History Museum.”
The first book the society will showcase is “A God in Ruins” by Kate Atkinson, a novel set in World War II that explores the life of bombardier Edward “Teddy” Todd.
Meetings of the literary society are free and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share, potluck style, and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided by the museum. Those interested may bring their own wine to the meeting.
“We really want to encourage anyone who’s interested in literature to join us in that discussion,” Dick said. “We want to bring in the community and bring in different organizations that can benefit from this type of discussion.”
Museum and library staff will join the discussion to help facilitate with discussion questions about the book if the conversation lags.
Both Dick and Brooks are quick to note that the Gig Harbor Literary Society is open to readers of all interests and reading levels, and anyone interested should feel welcome to attend.
“This is open to the public. We encourage anyone who loves literature to join us,” Dick said. “We are choosing books that we think will have a wide appeal to all sorts of readers.”
The format of the discussion will be welcoming to anyone interested, Brooks said.
“We want it to be a friendly and informal and very comfortable book discussion where everyone feels comfortable coming and talking and sharing their ideas,” she said. “This is not your college lit class. The books that we’re doing are great books that may be viewed as literary but are also popular, accessible titles.”
The Gig Harbor Literary Society will meet on the first Tuesday evening of each month at the Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive.
While this adult event is free, RSVPs are encouraged to insure space and can be made to Dick by emailing alphildd@harborhistorymuseum.org or calling (253) 858-6722 Ext. 5.
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
Gig Harbor Literary Society
September: The first meeting will feature “A God in Ruins” by Kate Atkinson and will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) at the Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive.
October: The October meeting will feature “The 100-Year Old Man Who Climbed Out of a Window and Disappeared” by Jonas Jonasson, and will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the museum.
Info: Books for the society are available at the Pierce County Gig Harbor Library
