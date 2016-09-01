Public invited to give input on name for Gig Harbor’s newest park

The City of Gig Harbor Parks Commission will be taking public input Wednesday (Sept. 7) at a public hearing regarding naming of Gig Harbor’s newest park, located along Borgen Boulevard, on the southeast side of the Olympus Way roundabout, just west of the Heron’s Key development.
The purpose of the public hearing will be to gather input that will help name a new city park in Gig Harbor north. The goal is to collect feedback in order to make recommendations to the City Council.
The Gig Harbor Parks Commission will meet in Community Rooms A and B at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gig Harbor Civic Center, 3510 Grandview Street.
For more information, call the city at 253-851-6170.
