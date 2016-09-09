Cheers and Jeers, Sept. 8

Cheers to the person who wrote a Cheers in the Sept. 1 issue “to the person who jeered the financially challenged people.” I wanted to write a Jeers to that person and quote scripture about caring for the poor. But your tongue-in-cheek approach did it for me. Thank you for that. I, too, have mismatched socks.
Jeers to the insensitive people in Gig Harbor who can’t find compassion for homeless people who are down on their luck. My heart hurts for you. It can happen to any of us! Being homeless or out of work or both can be due to illness, injury, money problems due to changes in the economy, making poor choices, or any number of things. We should all feel blessed to have a roof over our heads, food to eat, and money for “matching socks.” Maybe donating money or new socks to a shelter or the FISH food bank will help those in need. Let’s show some compassion.
Cheers to anyone who peacefully stands, or sits, for racial justice in this wonderful country.
Cheers to Mr. Brooks, principal at Discovery Elementary, and his staff for their extra efforts helping students who had some challenges the first few days of school. Your dedication is appreciated!
To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.
Comments