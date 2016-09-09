Letters to the Editor, Sept. 8

Let’s improve the lighthouse
I love living in Gig Harbor and I love looking at our small lighthouse. I know others share this enthusiasm as I have seen the lighthouse pictured frequently on community publications. However, I think the lighthouse needs some improvements, mainly a more defined roofline and a dash of color.
I had some help with design work last summer and met with (City Administrator) Ron Williams and offered my suggestions. I also spoke briefly with our mayor, Jill Guernsey, and made a call to Carole Holmaas, a community activist, as suggested. There seems to be some interest and support, but the idea never blossomed. I followed up this spring with two more calls, and I’m making a last effort to see if others share my idea for improvement. I have spoken with the Chamber of Commerce about financial help and I have yet to approach the Rotary Club until I get a go-ahead. If others share my enthusiasm for an affordable improvement to the lighthouse, maybe they could lend their support for this idea by calling Ron, Jill or Carol. An already charming community icon could become even more attractive.
Mary ann Seiwerath, Gig Harbor
Dammeier has a plan, experience to fight rising bridge tolls
The state Legislature has authorized $4.65 billion (yes, that’s billion), including $1.6 billion from the latest gas tax increase, to construct the 520 Bridge Replacement Project across Lake Washington, and it proudly stated that it is expecting to generate $1.2 billion in toll revenue to help pay toward the final project cost.
The $1.2 billion is only 26.32 percent of the project’s cost. The toll payers using the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, like good little boys and girls, have been strapped with 100-percent cost payback through tolls by the worst bond package ever sold by the state of Washington. Talk with any legislator in Olympia and they will confirm we got a raw deal. How much of the recent gas tax increase (that we also have to pay) was dedicated to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge? I will tell you: zero.
We were promised the gas tax increase was going to finally pay to complete the state Route 167 connector to the Port of Tacoma. Remember? It was a bait and switch from the DOT to get our vote for the tax. It just announced that project will actually be one of their new toll road projects. Foiled again!
State Sen. Bruce Dammeier from Puyallup is one of the few people in Olympia who truly understands the impact tolls have on our economy as well as the unfair impact on hard working people of Pierce County. That’s why I’m supporting Dammeier as our next Pierce County Executive. He has the plan and the experience to use the bully pulpit as our county executive to work with Olympia to bring some meaningful relief to toll payers in Pierce County and the real leadership to create economic growth for Pierce County.
Randy Boss, Gig Harbor
