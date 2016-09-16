Cheers and Jeers, Sept. 15

Jeers to the mayor and city council of Gig Harbor who bend the existing environmental, wildlife, and building laws/codes when enough money and promises are thrown at them. Shame on you.
Cheers to Ken Malich, the only council member who truly cares about the small-town character of Gig Harbor, keeping large development at bay, and honoring the city’s past while doing careful and visionary planning for the future.
Cheers to the woman in a small pickup truck who stopped to ask me if I was alright after I fell while out running the other day. I was only a block from home when I stubbed my toe on a rock and hit the dirt! She was so nice to stop and ask if I needed any help and if I was okay. Thank you! There are some very nice people out there!
Cheers to the recent commentary by Susan Spadoni regarding the growth of our city and the disregard by the developers and the leaders of our community to maintain our way of life that makes Gig Harbor so special.
