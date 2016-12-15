Cheers and Jeers for Dec. 15

Cheers to the Donkey Park Christmas Tree. It is probably there by default but I suggest we have a lit tree at both ends of town. And if that is impossible, then please alternate the two parks each year. It is beautiful!
Cheers to the nice people who paid for our great breakfast at the Hi U Hee Hee on Sunday morning. What a nice surprise. From three senior ladies.
Jeers to too many of Gig Harbor’s huge businesses, franchise owners and executives that suck millions out of our community, yet contribute zippo to community leadership, volunteer efforts and their associated financial needs. Scrooge is alive and well — yet remains hidden in our community.
To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.
