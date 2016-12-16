Letters to the Editor, Dec. 15

CASTING A NET OF THANKS
Gig Harbor Peninsula FISH Food Bank and Community Services sends a rousing cheer to this community for the Spirit of Caring that has resulted in food and gifts for local families and disabled and elderly neighbors that are donated to FISH. More than 120 families have registered for toys and/or gifts and every one of them has expressed their thanks to the donors and made comments such as “I couldn’t make it without the food bank,” or “I was wondering how I’d be able to give my kids gifts this year.” Or “Please tell everyone thank you so very much” or “Gig Harbor is a wonderful place to live.”
Injury, illness, short work hours, disability, working but high rent are some of the situations that impact the lives of those who work in our service industries or try to live on very low incomes.
Thank you! The FISH volunteers send cheers to all of you.
Jan Coen, Food bank coordinator
Gig Harbor Peninsula FISH
Comments