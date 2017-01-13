Gateway: Opinion

January 13, 2017 3:14 PM

Cheers and Jeers for Jan. 12

Cheers a little late to the lighted inflatable Christmas dinosaur on Wollochet Drive. He was my favorite thing to see during the holidays. Jeers for his quick demise. He was missed.

Cheers to the wonderful staff at Harbor History Museum. You’ve provided outstanding programs, and exhibits last year, and brought life to the museum. Looking forward of more to come this year!

To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.

