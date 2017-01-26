Cheers and Jeers, Jan. 26

Cheers to Hansen’s Harbor Tree Service for the outstanding job of cutting down five old pines and removing all the debris at the Chapel On Echo Bay on Fox Island. They were efficient and did a fabulous cleanup at a very reasonable price. Kyle Hansen was great to work with and would recommend them to anyone.
Cheers to our neighbors in the Spring Tree and Wilderness Creek neighborhoods. Your generosity is very much appreciated in donating to FISH Food Bank and helping with our HRMS eighth grade community service project.
Jeers to whomever did the paving from the new construction on Skansie. I am sure my shocks have gone out and the signs they put up don’t really help.
To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.
Comments