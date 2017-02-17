Cheers and Jeers, Feb. 16

Jeers. I was so embarrassed Monday night at the City Council meeting with the outburst shown by some citizens of Gig Harbor who showed no respect for the Council and other folks in attendance. Where is “Kindness Matters?”
Jeers to the city of Gig Harbor and the police department for not enforcing the 25 mph speed on Soundview Drive. Our property fronts Soundview Drive and routinely cars are traveling at a high rate of speed with total disregard for the posted speed limit. Add to that the commercial traffic and attempts to turn around on adjoining side streets and it is becoming increasingly dangerous to those of us who walk along Soundview. Can we PLEASE enforce the speed limit that is posted? Do not wait until we have a bad accident or fatality.
