Cheers and Jeers, Feb. 23

Cheers and a very appreciative thank-you to the kind and honest person who found my wallet in a cart in the Fred Meyer parking lot on Feb. 10 and turned it in with contents intact. It restores my faith in people.
Cheers to Home Depot for having special parking places for United States military veterans. It’s a wonderful way to honor and show respect to those who have served our country.
