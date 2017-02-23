Commentary: Feeling the love in the community for the Peninsula School District

During this month of “love,” I thought I would share my appreciation for the support and engagement from this amazing community.
Over my first seven months here, I have had meetings at least two to three times per week with some group, organization or individual seeking to find ways they can support our students and the Peninsula School District. It is awe-inspiring. Every time I give a presentation, someone hands me a card stating how they want to help, support, add to or bring some form of expertise into the lives of our students. The Peninsula SD community at large should be so proud of their efforts.
I was at a Key Peninsula Business Association dinner last week. As people introduced themselves, I was thinking, “Okay, that person works with us here, that person is connected there, this group has done this …” and on and on! The dinner was not focused on education, but all had some kind of engagement with our schools and/or students. I find this at every meeting!
The support for schools is outstanding in this community and I want to personally thank all of those that continue to give and be engaged. This includes parents, teachers, district staff, nonprofits, for profits, small businesses, large businesses, higher education, our local preschools (private and public), retirees, young professionals, parks and rec groups, our state legislators (state Reps. Michelle Caldier, Jesse Young and Sen. Jan Angel, who recently sponsored legislation to support continued funding for our schools), Congressman Derek Kilmer, our school board, and even our students who work to make their schools and community better for everyone.
Our district works with more than 25,000 individuals if you include students, staff and parents. We don’t always get it right, but this community continues to strive together to create the best experience for our youth. We in the schools and offices of the Peninsula School District are humbled by your generosity and efforts of support. What a positive community we live in!
All of you work to make our schools great, which in turn I believe helps to make our communities great. After all, “Great schools make great communities, and great communities make great schools!”
Let there be no doubt, this community supports schools.
Rob Manahan is superintendent of the Peninsula School District.
Comments