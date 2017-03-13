Cheers and Jeers, March 9

Cheers and thanks to the folks at Harbor Greens for helping me find my cellphone. The Find My iPhone app told me it was there, but unfortunately I had the volume turned down. They lowered the music and a couple of the employees AND customers(!) combed through the store looking for my phone. Finally a nice young man who worked there found it and my night ended well. I love Gig Harbor!
