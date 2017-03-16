Cheers and Jeers, March 16

Cheers to those drivers that are attentive, courteous and patient when approaching a school bus. The bus drivers, students and their parents appreciate your help keeping their kids safe. You clearly understand that the 30 seconds you might save by running a stop paddle is not worth the risk to the student you might hurt or worse. Thank you for staying alert and being courteous.
Jeers to those who think tiny houses and lots of them belong in Gig Harbor. They do not. I have lived in Gig Harbor for a long time and have seen it grow since the second bridge was added. The smaller, more-dense housing developments and proposed high-density buildings being discussed are allowing for way too many folks in our small community. Gig Harbor used to be small and charming and is now too crowded, has way too much traffic, and is being over-built. On top of this, it brings down values of the larger Gig Harbor homes.
Cheers to the three helpful folks from Brookdale Senior Living in Gig Harbor who stopped to help with a car wreck on the overpass by Fred Meyer last week. One was a nurse who assisted one of the drivers involved and helped communicate with his family that he was fine and in good hands. The other two Brookdale employees were passers-by at the event and reached out to the nurse to see if she was ok or needed more help. Thank you caring Brookdale Team.
Jeers to whomever is allowing folks to continue to panhandle in Gig Harbor. This has been previously ruled illegal and should not be allowed. The only way this will stop is to fine folks who give money to beggars. They are contributing to the problem.
On a related point, the lovely “Family Size Tent City” over by Mallard’s Landing is unsightly and an eyesore in our small town.
We need leadership to step up and clean this stuff up. Let’s see some class.
To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.
