Cheers and Jeers, March 16

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast Pause

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School

1:20 Shots Fired: A sneak peek at the documentary of the shooting at North Thurston High School

1:01 Calico Cat Motel shut down for meth, prostitution, crime

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys

1:56 Tacoma immigrants-rights rally draws crowd

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia