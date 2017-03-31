Cheers and Jeers, March 30

Jeers to the Peninsula School District for failing to have a timely maintenance plan for our two high school baseball fields. The infields have not been leveled in years and water remains in puddles and pools for days at a time. The fields were not ready for the beginning of spring sports (four weeks ago), and the current conditions are still terrible. Some proactive planning and implementation will be appreciated by students and the community users.
Jeers to the word platitudinous. Such a hackneyed adjective.
To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.
Comments