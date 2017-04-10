Cheers and Jeers, April 6

Jeers to the city of Gig Harbor for adding another building to block the downtown water view. First, the Frank Russell block-long building, then the history museum with the huge boat and now the giant bathroom structure in Skansie Park. A change was necessary, but sadly the main focus of the park is now a giant bathroom facility. Another step in reducing the charm and beauty of the Gig Harbor waterfront.
Jeers to those drivers those who run red lights. You know who you are.
To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.
