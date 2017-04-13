Gateway: Opinion

April 13, 2017 7:05 PM

Cheers and Jeers, April 13

Cheers to Hear for Life Audiology just opening on Soundview Dr. in Gig Harbor. Great service. They go the extra mile to make things right.

Cheers to the good Samaritan, a first responder, who stopped to help me during my accident at Hollycroft and Olympic Drive. He helped until the medics arrived, and remained until they took over. How fortunate is Gig Harbor to have such compassionate “angels” in our midst! Our medics and firemen join that list!

To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.

