Cheers and Jeers, April 20

Cheers to Dan L. Larsen’s delightful geographic lesson on THAT wall!
Cheers to the Gig Harbor City Council and Mayor for not letting a few loud citizens bully them into bad decisions.
Cheers to the young man using a blower to clear the street across from the Green Turtle last week. A file of dead needles was located at the corner of the parking area on Harborview. We live on the street and had noticed it for months. I stopped and asked him why they were never picked up. He said it was a good question and he was going to do it. He also had noticed the pile. He is not a usual street person but an electrician with the city. We thank you.
