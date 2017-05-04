Cheers and Jeers, May 4

Cheers to The Cannon Companies who have elected to pick up roadside trash on 54th Ave. NW near the transfer station. This is a route used by many to take their trash and yard waste to the transfer station with poorly covered pickup beds and trailers and is often heavily littered. This is not the picture we had of beautiful Gig Harbor when we moved here. With their efforts, the roadside on 54th now looks much nicer. We have tried to pick up some of the trash but we are in our mid-70s, and find it difficult to climb the banks of the road. I also would like to encourage citizens to assist with keeping these roadsides clean, as this reflects on all of us.
Jeers to people that walk the sidewalks and don’t know how to share. Last evening my husband and I encountered another couple walking the opposite way. He went behind me and the other couple would barely move over, running into me. People need to be more considerate.
Jeers to all the (fill in the blank!) who feel compelled to dump their trash at the Fox Island Bridge boat ramp. Are you kidding me?!
To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.
Comments